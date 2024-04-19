NAMFISA demonstrates CSR and Investments with N$262,589

By Michel Haoses.

Namibia Financial Supervisory Authority (NAMFISA) allocated N$ 262,589 toward Corporate Social Responsibility and Investment (CSRI) during the financial year ended 31 March 2024, reaffirming its dedication to social responsibility by contributing to projects and activities that enhance national development.

NAMFISA Chief Executive, Kenneth Matomala emphasized the importance of these contributions and said: “Consumers of financial services extend across all of the regions in Namibia, and our sponsorships and investment must reflect this diversity”.

Matomala further highlighted their commitment to supporting initiatives that benefit communities throughout Namibia as it is a privilege and honor for them to create a sustainable impact that aligns with their values.

Furthermore, guided by a comprehensive policy to ensure that their contributions align with the evolving needs of society NAMFISA’s CSRI activities focus on educational initiatives, sports, arts, culture, general and national matters, and Informational Communication Technology (ICT).

Additionally, the communities and institutions that benefited from these initiatives included Khomas, Karas, Omaheke, Omusati, and Zambezi Regions and Namibia Consumer Trust (NCT), Smiley’s National Charity House, Faith Primary School, NUST, The Brief, The Brief, Heroes Day Commemoration amongst others.