President invited to lead as Southern African Champion on the AU Committee on arts, culture

The President, HE Dr Hage Geingob has been invited to lead the African Union Committee of Ten Heads of State on Arts, Culture and Heritage which strives to mobilize greater commitment and investment by the Member States towards arts and cultural education, the presidency said in a statement.

A Special Envoy on behalf of the President of Mali, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita lead by, Prof. Alioune Sall paid a courtesy call to deliver the personal invitation at the statehouse in Windhoek on Wednesday.

Sall highlighted the important role of culture in nation-building and fostering common identity to overcome diverse challenges facing the continent.

Geingob expressed his support for the initiative, advocating for modern and progressive cultural transformation in the 21st century, and affirmed Namibia’s sustained public investment in the arts and culture, the presidency added.

Mali’s president, Keita is expected to inaugurate the Council of Peers on the margins of the 33rd Ordinary African Union Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, from 9 to 10 February.

The presidency meanwhile said Geingob has since indicated that he will not be available to attend the 33rd Ordinary AU Summit, but shall delegate a representative.

Caption: Special Envoy on behalf of the President of Mali, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita lead by, Prof. Alioune Sall paid a courtesy call to deliver the personal invitation to the President, HE Dr Hage Geingob.