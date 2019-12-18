Finance Ministry warns of ongoing tax scam

The Ministry of Finance has warned about tax scammers, in particular, Martin Van Wyk posing as an official from the Inland Revenue Department.

Executive Director in the ministry, Ericah Shafudah said van Wyk, is calling and informing taxpayers that there are tax arrears that have to be settled first before the refund can be paid out to them and that the Cash Office at the Inland Revenue is closed for business until January 2020.

Shafudah said that the scammer is requesting taxpayers to make payment at Shoprite and send serial number and pin code to the cell phone number he will be providing or even to E-wallet, Easy-wallet or Blue-wallet the money to cover for the arrears.

“Martin Van Wyk is not an employee of the Ministry of Finance; Inland Revenue Department. No official from the Inland Revenue Office is mandated to call any taxpayer and request them to make tax payment through Shoprite, E-wallet, Easy-Wallet or Blue-Wallet, as modes of payment,” Shafudah said.

Shafudah further said tax payments must be made at designated cash office at all offices of the ministry across the country or through Electronic Fund Transfer to the State Account numbers as provided by the Inland Revenue Department.