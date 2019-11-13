Bankers bury the hatchet to collect large amounts of stationery for schools to use in the new year

The need for stationery in many schools has prompted the members of the Bankers Association of Namibia to come together for a dedicated stationery drive to collect as much stationery as possible and then distribute this to schools in the new year.

Bankers Association chairman, Sarel van Zyl, said that it is important that the general public supports the inter-bank stationery drive. The motive is to support the education ministries so that many more learners will have the basic stationery when they return to their classrooms in 2020.

“[The] Bankers Association of Namibia believes everyone’s contribution adds to the success story of the Stationery Drive. Every donated pencil can enable a Namibian child to write his or her success story in life. Remember, one grain of sand does not form the Namib Desert, but many together form a magnificent living desert. Therefore, no donation is too small, because each item adds to the bigger success,” he stated.

This coming Friday, 22 November, the association will amplify its stationery drive with the Shake-a-Tin campaign which will be conducted at various intersections in Windhoek to collect funds to purchase stationery items for schools.

A month ago, wellness teams from Bank Windhoek, FNB, Letshego, Nedbank, Standard Bank and Trustco Bank joined forces to launch the 2019 Bankers Association Stationery Drive. At the launch, the association highlighted the dire need for basic stationery such as pens, pencils and paper.

“A project was born to assist the children of Namibia with the necessary stationery to empower each child to become the best they can be. This is the second year that members of Bankers Association join forces to alleviate the need for stationery in far off and/or destitute schools. We encourage all our employees as well as our clients to donate stationery to this project,” the association stated.

The project will run until the end of February 2020 and clients are welcome to drop off stationery at participating banks. This year, supporters can donate via the Bankers Association of Namibia’s website, as well as the FNB Happiness Store or via the PayToday App.

More information can be obtained by send a mail to FNB’s Corporate Social Investment Manager, Revonia Kahivere at [email protected].

Caption: From the left, Juanita Slinger – FNB, Verna Scheepers – Nedbank, Cecile Fouche – Standard Bank, Isack Hamata – Standard Bank, Hilma Petrus – FNB, Neville Basson – Trustco Bank, Charmain Tibiyane – Letsego Bank, Sarel Van Zyl – Bankers Association Chairperson, Le-Roy Smith – Trustco Bank, Marjolize Scholtz -Bank Windhoek and Andrew Kanime – FNB.