UNAM, Bank Windhoek to host scientific event on Africa Millimetre Telescope

Bank Windhoek, in conjunction with the University of Namibia and Netherland’s Radboud University Nijmegen will host an informative world-wide research-based event themed ‘Building the Namibian Africa Millimetre Telescope: seeing the unseen’ on 27 March at the Windhoek High School at 17:30.

The gathering’s objective will be to enlighten and educate the Namibian public on a ground-breaking Africa Millimetre Telescope (AMT) project – currently in its preliminary design phase – which has embarked on a mission to build a 15-metre-high single-dish radio telescope at the summit of the Gamsberg mountain.

Also known as Namibia’s Table Mountain, the site has been identified by international scientists as a perfect location, due to its proximity, positioning, dry climate and a height of 2 350 metres, to capture first-of-a-kind high resolution photographs of black holes in the universe.

Attendees can expect presentations from key representatives from UNAM and Radboud University Nijmegen. UNAM’s Vice Chancellor, Prof Kenneth Matengu, will expand on the importance of the Africa Millimetre Telescope (AMT) project to Namibia. AMT’s Lead Professor, Heino Falcke, from Radboud University Nijmegen, is expected to deliberate on black hole science as a subject matter.

Caption: Registration is essential and forms can be downloaded from the Bank Windhoek website at www.bankwindhoek.com.na. Attendance can only be confirmed once a completed registration form is received. For more information, contact Bronwyn Moody on email: [email protected] or Tel: 061 299 1263.