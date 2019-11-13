Lalandii Holdings pumps N$160 million into deep sea vessel

Lüderitz-based fishing company, Lalandii Holdings invested N$160 million into a brand new deep sea fishing trawler, the Lalandii 1, which will be used to feed its factory in the coastal town.

The company said with the new vessel investment, they are contributing towards the Food and Agriculture Organization’s Blue Growth initiative as well as the Blue Economy in building and sustaining a vibrant coastal community in Lüderitz.

This vessel will contribute to enhancing the sustainable use of the Namibian aquatic resources whilst also simultaneously improving the social, economic and environmental benefits for the Lüderitz community.

The company further noted that the vessel’s construction focused on leveraging technology and innovative equipment with operational and consumption efficiencies as well as carbon footprint reduction, adding that the wellbeing of people onboard was a primary concern during construction and full adhesion to the International Labour Organisation’s Convention 188 was ensured.

The Lalandii 1, according to the company, is the most modern deep-sea fishing trawler in Namibia at the present time, with the added and important attractiveness of this highly advanced technological vessel being that it will make the fishing industry a viable proposition for the youth to make a career within.

This investment is part of the announced NovaNam-Lalandii strategic plan, which committed to an investment programme of N$480 million for three brand new build vessels between 2019 and 2020.