Tsumeb and Otji lawyers get together to discuss professional matters and to serve the public with legal advice

The legal practitioners of the mid-northern region including Tsumeb and Otjiwarongo, met a fortnight ago for their annual circle meeting with the council and management of the Law Society of Namibia based in Windhoek.

The meeting took place a day after the Law Society conducted another of its regular free legal advice days for the public in Tsumeb. Many of the legal practitioners who attended the circle meeting helped with the presentations and consulations during the free legal advice day.

“The benefit of the circle meetings is, inter alia, for members to share information with Council and colleagues in that specific region about what they do and challenges that they face. The meetings further provide a platform for solutions to be discussed, and in the process, colleagues learn from the experiences of others. In certain circumstances matters are referred to Council for discussion with the relevant authorities on behalf of the members,” stated the Law Society after the meeting adding that these meetings also provide an opportunity to the Council to inform members of professional developments in the legal fraternity.

At the free legal advice day, public presentations were made on Wills & Estates by Mr O Mutjavikua of the Office of the Master of the High Court; on labour issues by Mr W van Greunen of Köpplinger Boltman Legal Practitioners, on mal-administration by Ms I Husselmann of the Office of the Ombudsman, on children’s rights, also by Ms Husselmann, on domestic violence and maintenance by Ms M du Plessis of Maronel du Plessis Legal Practitioners and on divorce by Ms C Harases of Tjitja Harases Inc.

The proceedings were opened by the Tsumeb Mayor, His Worship Mathew Hangula. The introductory address came from the chairperson of the Law Society Council, Ms Stacey Bock while the society’s Senior Legal Officer, Mr Hendrik Mauyoma ensured that the day proceeded according to schedule.

Caption: Attending the Mid-North circle meeting of the Law Society of Namibia, standing from the left, Willem van Greunen, Cornelius de Koning, Charlie Bodenstein, Francois Pretorius, Kenneth Siambango, and Hendrik Mauyoma. Seated, from the left, Maronel du Plessis, Stacey Bock, Tjitja Harases.