Jumbo claims the life of Australian male in the Kunene Region

The Ministry of Environment and Tourism (MET), on Thursday said it received a report that a tourist was killed by an elephant.

The Ministry in a statement confirmed that a 59 year old male Australian national was killed in the Huab River in the Kunene region where a group of tourists was camping, on Thursday morning.

“It has thus far been established that the area in which the group of tourists were camping is not a designated camping site,” the statement read.

According to the ministry an investigation by Nampol and MET on the incident is underway and will continue.

“Among other things we also want to establish if the tourists were guided by a tour guide,” he added.

Meanwhile, the ministry reiterated the call to tourists to always be cautious and observe rules and regulations put in place for their safety.

“Finally, we wish to express our sincere condolences to the bereaved family and friends of the deceased,” the ministry concluded.