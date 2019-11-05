Recently crowned Namibian Businesswoman of the Year 2019, welcomed by Jaguar Windhoek staff

Namibian Businesswoman of the Year 2019, Hendrina Hango-Ndakola, made a courtesy call to one of the sponsors of the Club, Jaguar Windhoek on Thursday, where she was welcomed with open arms and warm hearts, by the staff at their offices.

Hendrina, a Pharmacist by profession, was awarded the title of the Namibian Businesswoman of the Year 2019 on 16 October. Natu Pharmaceuticals which she runs, based in Oshakati with subsidiary pharmacies in Ondangwa and Eenhana, was founded in 2004. According to her, the company strives to reduce the number of man-made diseases by educating the communities they serve in.

Apart from scooping the main award, Hango-Ndakola also won the Business Owner Award.

Caption:(l-r) Dylan Kaye, Sales Manager at Jaguar, Albert Pretorius, Dealer Principle at Jaguar, Hendrina Hango-Ndakola, Namibian Businesswoman of the Year 2019, Desere Lundon-Muller, Marketing Manager at Namibia Economist and Daniel Steinmann, Editor of the Namibia Economist.