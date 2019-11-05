Select Page

Recently crowned Namibian Businesswoman of the Year 2019, welcomed by Jaguar Windhoek staff

Posted by | Nov 7, 2019 |

Namibian Businesswoman of the Year 2019, Hendrina Hango-Ndakola, made a courtesy call to one of the sponsors of the Club, Jaguar Windhoek on Thursday, where she was welcomed with open arms and warm hearts, by the staff at their offices.

Hendrina, a Pharmacist by profession, was awarded the title of the Namibian Businesswoman of the Year 2019 on 16 October. Natu Pharmaceuticals which she runs, based in Oshakati with subsidiary pharmacies in Ondangwa and Eenhana, was founded in 2004. According to her, the company strives to reduce the number of man-made diseases by educating the communities they serve in.

Apart from scooping the main award, Hango-Ndakola also won the Business Owner Award.

 

Caption:(l-r) Dylan Kaye, Sales Manager at Jaguar, Albert Pretorius, Dealer Principle at Jaguar, Hendrina Hango-Ndakola, Namibian Businesswoman of the Year 2019, Desere Lundon-Muller, Marketing Manager at Namibia Economist and Daniel Steinmann, Editor of the Namibia Economist.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She a born writer and is working on her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST). She believes education is the greatest equalizer. She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

