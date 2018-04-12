Four basketball school learners make history with first-ever scholarships for university

Four learners who attend the Basketball Artists School in Katutura, Windhoek, set a milestone this week Wednesday when they became the first-ever learners to receive scholarships to study at university.

The school’s Head of Project, Frank Albin said this is the first time in their 8-year existence that bursaries were awarded for tertiary study. Eino Absalom, Jacobina Uushona, Michael Shikemeni and Lino Nina Simao received their bursaries from the school’s chairperson, Dr Vetumbuavi Veii, assisted by board members Katrina Gowases and Paulus Lewin, The four learners successfully passed their Grade 12 examinations at the end of 2017 qualifying them for university entrance. The bursaries’ combined value exceeds N$100,000.

“This is only possible through the generosity of our former German supporting association Isibindi e.V. who left us some money to support our students. We first want to see how they develop in the first year and then we will make a decision on how to support them further”, said Ramah Mumba, Executive Director of the Basketball Artists School Foundation.

At the same ceremony, 38 younger learners received awards for academic performance and overall commitment. Leading the pack are the school’s top performers with Robinho Nuwuseb receiving five awards closely followed by Noah Hilengwa with four. Ella Andima and Tiffany Khoeses each took home three awards. Awards were given for best results as well as best improvement.

School board member Lewin, who is also Deputy Director of the Education Directorate in the Khomas Regional government, asked all learners to work hard at school and thanked everybody who made this huge success possible.

The Basketball Artists School currently has 60 learners aged 8 to 19 who get daily lunch, academic tutoring, life skills and basketball practice at the Katutura Sports Complex. The school’s motto is “Education First – Basketball Second.”

Caption: Captured at the Basketball Artists School’s first-ever scholarship ceremony, from the left, board member Paulus Lewin, bursary recipients Eino Absalom and Lino Nina Simao, school chairperson, Dr Vetumbuavi Veii, bursary recipient Michael Shikemeni, board member Katrina Gowases, bursary recipient Jacobina Uushona, and the school’s Executive Director, Ramah Mumba. (Photograph by BAS/DOSB)