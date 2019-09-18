Dairy Producers Association undeterred by current drought – Continue to fulfil their social responsibility

The Dairy Producers Association (DPA) has reaffirmed its commitment to the DPA Goodwill Project which has seen 7,770 litres of milk distributed to beneficiaries from July 2018 to June 2019.

Officially launched in 2017, the project has donated close to 19,000 litres of milk to the less privileged, to date.

According to Rina Hough at the Namibia Agricultural Union (NAU), DPA members are very passionate about the Goodwill Project and have committed to seeing it through for another year.

“Even during the times of drought and hardship the DPA members have kept their commitment to help those less fortunate. For that I am sure each child is very thankful,” Hough added.

Namibia Dairies over the two years has rallied behind the Goodwill Project that has enriched the lives of more than 500 less privileged children.

The project has committed to continuing on the same trend as in the past, by donating 0.5 litres of milk per 1000 litres produced. Administered by the NAU, Namibia Dairies is responsible for making sure the donations for the project are accumulated from all committed producers in the best and safest way possible.

“Namibia Dairies is extremely proud to be part of this uplifting project by Namibian milk producers. I am inspired by this gesture, and gladly support this noble cause which enriches the lives of those less privileged. The DPA Goodwill Project speaks directly to the O&L purpose of ‘Creating a future, enhancing life,” said Namibia Dairies Managing Director, Gunther Ling.

The Goodwill Project was, according to Hough born in support of government’s food bank initiative.

Beneficiaries of the Project for the period July 2018 to June 2019 include: Huis Maerua; Dagbreek School; Side-by-Side; Môreson School; Dordabis Pre-primary School; Kiddies Kingdom, and Early Intervention Community Support (El-Landri Trust).

During the December school holiday, the Katutura Old Age Home, Oude Rust Ouetehuis, Hope Village, Helping Hands and Meals on Wheels also benefited from the project.