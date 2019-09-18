Select Page

Namibian Businesswoman of the Year 2019 awards set for October

Posted by | Sep 20, 2019 |

The Namibian Businesswoman of the Year 2019 awards this week officially introduced their judges, nominees and sponsors for the biannual event which rewards businesswomen, professionals and entrepreneurs, for their excellence.

Desere Lundon-Muller, Organiser of the Economist Businesswoman Projects, explained that the nominees are awarded in four different categories, business owner, community and government, private and corporate, and young businesswoman of the year award.

“One of the three business category winners will be Namibia’s top businesswoman and the winner will be the 19th recipient of this top award at a gala banquet scheduled for 16 October at Safari Conference Centre,” she added.

She highlighted that the event gives recognition to the innovation, perseverance and creativity of the women who have achieved success.

“As the organisers the vision is to facilitate empowering initiatives to lead women towards self realisation, which leaves our beneficiaries with newly found inspiration while they develop skills and accrue knowledge,” she added.

Albert Pretorius, Dealer Principal at Jaguar Namibia said the awards complement their brand because they both stand for good, they are unique have class and quality.

“To the nominees, market yourself, promote yourself, ask questions, work on yourself to get to a higher level and show them what you are made of,” he encouraged.

Manager Marketing Strategy at Telecom Namibia, Cooks Kunamene, said they are part of the awards to support, empower and build the Namibian woman.

“We recognise their strength and power and wish them all the best and may the best woman win,” he added.

Furthermore, Carem-Rae Bridges, Head: Brand Marketing at Bank Windhoek said they support the awards because of women who think differently, speak with promise about how things could be and act to make an impact.

“You have purpose and are ready to lead, your are ready to be true connectors of positive change in everything you do,” she emphasised.

Meanwhile Namibian Businesswoman of the Year 2017, Nangula Kauluma said she has enjoyed a purpose filled journey and has learnt how similar women are in all their differences.

“We keep it moving, even in times of trauma and hardship, therefore believe in yourself, be yourself, enjoy the exciting adventure,” she advised.

The awards are sponsored by Telecom Namibia, Bank Windhoek, Jaguar Windhoek, Roots Importers, Regus Business Centre, audited by Coreen Crous, Auditor and Partner at Grant Thornton and facilitated by the Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

 

