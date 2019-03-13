Select Page

Defence Force members off to India for field training exercise to enhance peace-keeping skills

Mar 14, 2019

Ten Namibia Defence Force members will join other African countries, for the India-Africa Field Training Exercise, in Pune, India from 18 to 27 March.

The field training exercise will focus on the two important areas of humanitarian mine assistance and peace-keeping operations based on the guidelines issued by the United Nations.

The training is to create better synergies and understanding as well as impart training for effective cooperation between forces of different African nations in these areas.

A number of African countries including Zambia, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Ghana, Kenya, Mozambique, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, Tanzania, Uganda etc are participating in the Exercise along with observer countries from Africa including Madagascar, Congo and Rwanda.

Caption: High Commissioner Prashant Agrawal with Rear Admiral P. N. Tjandja, Deputy Chief of Staff, Namibian Defence Force (NDF); Col Vikas Goel, Advisor from Indian Army; Mr. Vinay Kumar, Head of Chancery, seeing off the NDF contingent proceeding to India for the India-Africa Multilateral Field Training Exercise.

 

