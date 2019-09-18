Indian warship makes port call at the Port of Walvis Bay

The Indian Navy’s frigate INS Tarkash made a port call at the Port of Walvis Bay during a courtesy visit, earlier this week, according to Namport authorities.

The navy vessel arrived in Namibia for a three day visit as part of its overseas deployment to Africa, Europe and Russia.

Namport said during the visit, the Commanding Officer of the ship paid courtesy calls to local dignitaries and senior defence officers, including the Chief of the Namibian Navy.

“The purpose of these engagements were to enhance co-operation between the two forces. In addition, social engagements, exchange visit of ships, sports event and sharing of best practices were also undertaken,” Namport said in a statement.

The NS Tarkash (F50) is the second of the three Teg-class stealth frigates acquired from Russia and was commissioned into Indian naval service in November 2012. A frigate is a fairly small warship owned by the navy that can move at fast speeds.

The 125-metre-long, 3,700-tonne Tarkash vessel is a part of the Indian Navy’s Western Fleet and left the Namibian waters on Wednesday.