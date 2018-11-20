Namib Poultry opens health care facility to cater for employees basic needs

By Natasha Jacha.

Namib Poultry Industries (NPI) reached another milestone with the inauguration of a clinic this week as part their responsible business practices.

Namib Poultry Group of Companies CEO, Ian Collard at the event said the aim of the facility is to provide quality health and social welfare services that are receptive to the needs of the employees.

“We firmly believe that occupational disease and illness can be prevented, provided that risks are properly identified, managed and controlled,” Collard said.

According to him, the purpose of the clinic is to offer the employees a range of medical services on the premises catering to both occupational health services such as Annual medicals according to food handler’s medicals and hazards and pre-employment for all new candidates.

“This occupational health, hygiene and wellness centre will be aimed at preventing ill health, but also promoting good health and well-being,” he added.

Furthermore the facility will provide primary health care services that are limited to the following services emergency treatments and referrals for all injuries on duty, emergency treatment for all medical problems and referrals for chronic medical problems, treatment of minor ailments at site, family planning is also available for all women, as well as other wellness campaigns and health talks.

Namib Poultry’s vision is to provide excellent poultry products to Namibia along with the mission of being the leading supplier of poultry products in the country and to create exceptional and sustainable prosperity for all our stakeholders.

The organisation produces on average 1,850 tons of poultry products per month, enabling the company to significantly contribute to local value addition in line with vision 2030 of the Namibian Government as well as the domestic food security of the country.

Meanwhile Collard said Namib Poultry remain committed to the country and the budding poultry project has created in excess of 650 full-time employment opportunities.

Caption: Permanent Secretary Minister of Health and Social Services, Ben Nangombe, and NMI Group of Companies CEO, Ian Collard cutting the ribbon.