Thuraya’s X5-Touch Satellite Smartphone running on an Android operating system to launch in less than a month

Dubai – Thuraya Telecommunications Company, a subsidiary of the Al Yah Satellite Communications Company (Yahsat), recently announced that the world’s first satellite smartphone, the Thuraya X5-Touch would be available for commercial distribution in less than a month.

Thuraya telephones are widely used in Namibia’s fishing sector, and by exploration companies, defence personnel, NGOs and even by transport companies who take high-value cargoes to remote areas where there is no cellphone cover.

According to a statement this week, an industry first, the Thuraya X5-Touch runs on the Android Operating System and has a 5.2″ full HD touchscreen. It targets users who frequently move in and out of terrestrial coverage across a range of market sectors including government missions, energy projects, enterprise communications, and NGO deployments. The phone offers fast and simple connectivity on the move, in remote areas normally beyond the reach of smartphones.

The Thuraya X5-Touch is equipped with full dual-mode and dual-SIM capabilities and with its dual-active mode; it has the ability to have both its satellite and GSM (2G, 3G, or 4G) modes ‘always on’ simultaneously.

Shawkat Ahmed, CCO at Thuraya said, “A pioneer of many firsts in the satellite industry, we are proud to finally announce the commercial availability of Thuraya’s new X5-Touch android satellite phone.” He added, ” The X5-Touch reaffirms our commitment to offer our partners and end-users the best products available, and the best value no matter where they are.”

Taking into consideration the requirements of the most demanding users from government and military who utilize our services in harsh and remote conditions, the Thuraya X5-Touch comes with a Gorilla glass display. It is the most rugged phone in the MSS industry with an IP67 standard for full dust and water protection, and complies with MIL standard.

The phone has a host of advanced features and functionalities the most important being its safety features such as advanced navigation and tracking functions as well as a built-in SOS button. Other specifications encompass a high-capacity battery for extended talk and standby time, a front and rear camera, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC.

Thuraya X5-Touch also delivers a unique and interactive experience to customers within the government sector. With the Android platform, there is already a multitude of Apps readily available to work on the phone, however developers will be provided with easy access to develop and customize Apps for the needs of users. This complements the “Bring Your Own Application” (BYOA) concept, where customers have the flexibility to download any App of their choice, thereby breaking the paradigm and revolutionizing the way the satellite handset is used. (PRNewswire).