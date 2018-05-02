No one really knows what the future holds, especially when it comes to threatening or enhancing security around current financial services systems. More importantly, are cryptocurrencies the real deal.

OneChannel CEO Bernard Ford will present a paper titled ‘Impact of cryptocurrencies on financial services and security’ at the upcoming Digitisation & Cyber Security Conference 2018 taking place at the Indaba Hotel, Fourways, Johannesburg on 16 and 17 May.

The conference is geared up to address the concerns of operating in the digital sphere, especially with financial service providers’ need to ensure network and cyber security systems that keep up with rapidly adapting security threats facing African markets.

Financial Institutions are quick to implement digital platforms without accompanying cyber security as part of their focus. Often when banks implement digital opportunities to better assist their customers, new risks emerge and banks need to adopt intelligent risk-based approaches towards cyber security.

With a focus on the Southern African perspectives surrounding bolstering cybersecurity frameworks, developments in combating cyber-crime and key concepts to building a secure and resilient cyber-ecosystem, the 2 day programme will feature more than 15 speakers who will give delegates a run down on strategies, challenges, developments and trends affecting cyber security in the banking industry.

The event will also include a discussion panel assessing the landscape of cybersecurity in South Africa featuring expert panellists.

This year’s conference will focus on the banking industry and delegates can expect to meet and network with other industry professionals. At the same time, they can share and gain valuable insights into elements of cyber security, how industry is reacting to the latest developments in cyber security and discover the main threats.