Martins-Hausiku encourages women to run their own race

The Economist Businesswomen Club held their last breakfast meeting last week where Rosalia Martins-Hausiku, Chief Executive Officer of the Motor Vehicle Accident Fund (MVA) was guest speaker.

The Businesswomen Club provides a forum for the exchange of ideas and expertise, through planned networking. It aims to encourage the personal development and management skills of its members and to advance the standing and power of women.

At the event Martins-Hausiku gave the ladies some insight of her life and how to have more of an equilibrium.

Martin-Hausiku said there is no such thing as a balanced life, but the secret is to find your ‘ride or die’ team which in most cases will be your family.

“When the lights are out, when you get that doctors report, when the crowd quite, who cheers you on, therefore it is important to build a support system around you,” she said.

She advised the ladies to be fruitful in what they do and do it with purpose as well as intention and when they find something that works for them, to kill everything that does not work.

“To be an effective leader you should be able to lead yourself, be able to lead while you yourself are bleeding or feeling incompetent and to have a teachable spirit and a mind that learns everyday,” she added.

Furthermore she urged the ladies not to be afraid to stumble, because a stumble is not a fall, but the journey of life is not a journey of perfection.

“The key is not to chase after peoples dreams but your own, run your own race not everyones else,” she advised.

She said that the ladies should celebrate their successes, because what they do not celebrate they will lose and to to fail to celebrate the gain they will focus on the loss. “But most importantly have me time-out, time to refocus and re-energize, to not lose yourself in this rat race,” she added.

Meanwhile according to her the mind must be feed, the spirit must be feed, the body must be healthy, because a fit body gives a sound mind and help those who are less fortunate than oneself.

Caption: Desere Lundon-Muller, Marketing Manager at Economist, Nangula Kauluma, Namibian Businesswoman of the Year 2017, Rosalia Marin-Hausiku, Chief Executive Officer of MVA, Sophy Mouton, Events Manager, Standard Bank Namibia and Fredeline Beukes, Human Resource Officer, Telecom Namibia.