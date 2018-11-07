Local ICT firm flies flag high at Africa’s largest telecom conference

Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Solutions firm, Green Enterprise Solutions (Green) is attending this week Africa’s largest telecom conference, AfricaCom in Cape Town.

According to a statement they are the only local company to be an exhibitor with its own stand at this pan-African event.

“This is a significant step as it shows that Green and therefore local companies are becoming regional and continental players in the pan-African markets,” they said.

Green is a local company that provides Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Solutions for the Namibian market, as well as internationally across Africa.

The AfricaCom conference is the perfect event to be present and with a nine-person team, Green is certain to make an impact.

The conference allows the ICT solutions company the opportunity to engage, demonstrate and present its offerings and past successes. Engaging and meeting with present and potential clients from across Africa allows the Namibian company to develop its markets on the African continent.

“Business and markets are no longer constricted or restricted by physical borders and companies with the right offerings can grow their footprint internationally,” they said.

“There is great growth in the African ICT-space as companies, governments and populations embrace technology and innovation. Green is perfectly positioned at the forefront of this digitisation revolution and the Conference is the perfect space and therefore the reason they are exhibiting at the event.”

“It creates the opportunity to forge new partnerships and alliances and create new opportunities that drive the ICT agenda and innovation forward.”

Kehad Snydewel, Managing Director of Green said, “Previously our presence at AfricaCom was a great success and this year, once again through sharing ideas and best practices during interactive sessions at the conference, gives us an excellent opportunity to show how advanced we are as Green. Being present at a forum like this and partnering up internationally allow us to innovate and compete on a global scale. Green wants and is right at the forefront of this drive to compete internationally, and AfricaCom provides the perfect setting.”