Young adults encouraged to register for tour guide academy – Deadline for submissions, 18 November

The newly established Tour Guide Academy of Pack Safari, will from January 2019, offer free vocational training to local talents to become German speaking tour guides.

The first 10 to 12 participants will receive a 7 month intensive German course and train them to become certified Field Guide. The participants will also receive a training allowance.

The young local talents will learn German in an intensive course, but also the theoretical and practical aspects of tour guiding and at the same time committed Namibians can receive a solid education and thus an attractive career perspective in a real growth industry.

Interested applicants can submit their documents to Pack Safari by 18 November and candidates should also be at least 25 years old and have accommodation in Windhoek.

Another prerequisite is that candidates should also have a driver’s license, first experience as a tour guide and German basic knowledge are of advantage.

According to Livia Pack, owner of Pack Safari the profile of successful participants includes: enthusiasm for showing country and people to others, a certain talent for languages and communication and the right mix of secondary virtues.

The course is based on a combination of proven Internet language courses from the provider Babbel and real German teachers on site.

As part of the Academy the participants become certified guides of the Field Guides Association of Southern Africa (FGASA Level 1) and the trainees will receive hands on lessons from Pack Safari’s experienced tour guides.

The programme is completely organised and paid for by Pack Safari and the graduates will also be able to sign a 5 year contract as a Tour Guide.