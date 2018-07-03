Indonesian Embassy to test local youths’ writing prowess

By Natasha Jacha

In celebration of the 73rd Independence Day, the Indonesian embassy has invited local youths between the ages of 16 to25 to participate in a writing contest.

The writing contest which will be on Namibia-Indonesia relations will run under the following themes: ‘Indonesia in the eyes of Namibia youth’ and ‘What you can contribute for Indonesia and Namibia relations’.

The Indonesian Embassy in a statement this week said that the essays are supposed to be submitted on 23 July in pdf format along with the registration form, copy of the ID or student card at [email protected] or [email protected]

According to the Embassy, the writing requirements for the contest is that the essay must be original and never published, must consists of 700-1000 words and must be written in English with the Arial 12 font.

The Embassy stated that the contestants must be a Namibian citizen and prizes will be given to the two winners. The first prize will be N$2500 and N$1500 for the runner up.

Indonesia–Namibia relations were officially established in 1991 and to date the two countries are keen to increase their economic and trade relations. Indonesia has an embassy in Windhoek, while Namibian embassy in Kuala Lumpur is also accredited to Indonesia.