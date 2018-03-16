Bankers Association concludes 2018 ‘Shake-A-Tin’ initiative

The Bankers Association of Namibia (BAN) concluded its 2018 Wellness Initiative “Shake-a-Tin” with a formal handover at Fidel Castro Ruz Primary School in Windhoek, earlier this week.

BAN comprises of the major banking institutions in Namibia, namely; Bank Windhoek, Standard Bank, Nedbank, First National Bank, Letshego Bank and Bank Bic.

This year BAN, with the assistance of ‘Writers of Hope’, combined forces to collect stationery and school gear from staff and their customers in an effort to support under-privileged schools around the country.

“Education has been highlighted as one of the most important investments we can make in nation building. BAN is proud to be able to step up and support selected schools with much needed donations,” said BAN’s Public Relations sub-committee chairperson, Jacquiline Pack.

The national project commenced on 24 January and culminated in a street collection at various intersections during morning traffic in Windhoek on 22 February. Additional stationery items were purchased with the money collected. Collectively, BAN members collected N$36,000 and three thousand kilograms of stationery items. Each member bank chose schools countrywide to donate the stationery to.

Fidel Castro Ruz Primary School in Babylon informal settlement in Windhoek is just one of 39 schools countrywide that was identified as a recipient for the donations.

“Being situated in an informal settlement and receiving such a generous donation came as a surprise. It is beyond what I have dreamt of for this ‘school of progress’. You have made a mark in our children’s lives and there is indeed hope for a brighter tomorrow. Our heartfelt gratitude goes out to all BAN’s members. Thank you very much,” the school principal, Ndapandula Shilyomunhu said at the handover on Thursday.

Established in 1997, BAN, has dedicated itself to making a difference on issues of common interest and relevant to the banking and social sector, such as supporting worthy and socially uplifting causes in a non-competitive environment where small, collective contributions have the potential to make a huge impact.