A Masters in Business Administration from the Ikeys business school is the ultimate career launcher

Education at the University of Cape Town may be pricey for most Namibian students but for the post-graduate working professional, an Ikeys qualification opens doors and launch careers.

Confirming their status as one of South Africa’s premier universities, the UCT Graduate School of Business announced this week it has been accredited again by the international Association of MBAs for its Masters in Business Administration degree. This puts the Ikeys business school in the very top of the league world wide.

Dr Kutlwano Ramaboa, Director of International Relations at the UCT GSB, said accreditations are an endorsement of the quality education that the business school strives to provide while increasing the school’s visibility internationally.

According to Dr Ramaboa, the school wants to demonstrate to working professionals, both local and international why this school should be considered when they are building their careers. “It also shows stakeholders that we are committed to delivering the quality of education that we promise.”

The UCT GSB is one of just three business schools in Africa with triple-crown accreditation, meaning that it is accredited by the three largest and most influential business school accreditation associations. In addition to AMBA, the GSB also has accreditations from The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) and EQUIS, the EFMD Quality Improvement System.

“This means we are able to attract more international students and faculty. The world is increasingly globalised and it is imperative that we expose all students to diverse perspectives and cultures in order to enrich the learning experience by avoiding the assimilation trap and prepare them to operate successfully in any environment,” continued Dr Ramaboa adding that accreditations also help with attracting and arranging international exchange partnership with good schools in different regions,

“Our students can select full semester exchanges, shorter summer/winter schools, and one-week immersion options from 45 partner schools with whom we have bilateral exchange agreements, as well as 29 schools from the Global Network of Advanced Management (GNAM) – a Yale School of Management Initiative,” she said.