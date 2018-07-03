Old Wheelers wet their new museum’s roof this Saturday – everybody is invited

Another milestone in the history of the Old Wheelers Club is celebrated this coming Saturday, 14 July, with the roof wetting of the new museum, currently under construction at the club’s premises in the sport precinct of Olympia.

The bonnets-up event will be hosted in and around the nearly completed museum building. The day promises to bring together some of the most beautiful classic cars in Namibia for public viewing.

Extending an invitation to all Namibians who appreciate the elegance of veteran cars, bakkies and motorcycles, Rainer Rusch said “This will be our mini Day of the Old Wheeler 2018 – open to the public. Everyone is welcome to visit the Old Wheelers, and to bring their Old Timer, please spread the word!”

As has now become part of the Old Wheelers tradition, the roof wetting will also be a fun day for the whole family. Refreshments in the form of goulash soup, bratwurst rolls and beer on tap, will help to make it a memorable event. Entertainment will be provided by the Old Wheelers’ own roof fiddler.

The festivities are part of the club’s ongoing fundraising activities. The owner of every Old Wheeler on display will automatically be included in a lucky draw with some great prizes for car aficionados. Likewise, visitors who buy a brick to help further sponsor the museum’s construction costs, will also be entered for a raffle. Prizes consist of three vouchers from Gondwana Collection and Wine&Dine vouchers sponsored by the club itself. One lucky Old Wheeler owner will walk away with a year’s free membership.

Bricks are available at the bar, going for N$100, N$1000 and N$5000, depending on the contribution the buyer wants to make.

The Old Wheelers Museum is the next big phase in the Old Wheeler facilities which started its meteoric rise in 2014 when the club inaugurated its N$5.5 million clubhouse at the new site which it had then purchased from the Windhoek Municipality.

Saturday’s roof wetting celebration is sponsored in part by Standard Bank Namibia.