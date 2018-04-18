Cymot celebrates 70 years of successful trading amid a depressed economic business climate

Local retailer, Cymot Namibia will this year celebrate 70 years of providing services throughout the country at its 14 branches.

The company started off by operating as a battery depot from Promenaden Road in Windhoek and has since grown to become a household name operating throughout the country, with a staff complement of around 500 employees to date.

“Whilst celebrating the 70th anniversary in a depressed economic business climate, Cymot continues to invest in the expansion of our footprint. The opening of our Windhoek Prosperita branch at the start of April highlights the commitment and faith that Cymot shows to Namibia and its people. Over the years Cymot has remained loyal to its core objective of supplying quality guaranteed products, backed up with after-sales service by trained staff offering superior customer care,” Gabriela Raith, Marketing Executive Consultant for Cymot said.

On the corporate social investment perspective, Raith noted that Cymot has over the years continuously supported initiatives in line with education, sport and nature conservation.

“During the 70th anniversary celebrations Cymot will again support NaDEET, the Save the Rhino Trust (SRT), as well as supply the Africat Education Centre with tents and camping equipment,” Raith said.

The company’s business strategy for the future is to continue to deliver service excellence to the customers, while giving them opportunity to connect with Cymot via a wide range of platforms.

“Most of Cymot’s showrooms have been enlarged and modernized during the last decade, whilst the new virtual showroom is certainly a first for Namibia, simplifying life for the customers,” Raith said.

Caption: Cymot’s first branch in 1948.