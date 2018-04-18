More local languages added to Bank Windhoek ATMs

Bank Windhoek this week announced the addition of Damara/Nama, Rukwangali and Silozi to its ATM network. The additional languages bring the total number of language options on its ATMs to 8.

Bank Windhoek is the first and only local bank to have made this innovative leap and its customers can now transact in Afrikaans, English, Damara/Nama, German, Otjiherero, Oshiwambo, Rukwangali and Silozi.

“Namibia is a nation that is rich in its diversity and to celebrate this diversity, additional languages were implemented to enhance our customers’ user experience. Our customers can now safely transact in the language of their choice,” said Baronice Hans, Bank Windhoek’s Managing Director.

The introduction of additional languages follows the upgrade of Bank Windhoek’s ATMs in November last year which included a new vibrant look and feel, adapting to the Bank’s corporate identity with modern animated screens to ensure a world-class experience.

”We are a local bank that strives to compete on global standards, therefore we must innovate continuously in a manner that creates value for our clients sustainably.” said Hans.

Hans added that since the Bank’s rebrand last year, it has not only signalled the exciting journey ahead but is an affirmation of its promise to offer exceptional customer experiences by design.