32 teams to battle it out in the Debmarine Cup

The Debmarine Namibia Cup draw took place this week and the 3 first division and 13 second division team winners were joined by the 16 Namibia Premier League (NPL) clubs at this round of 32 draw.

Debmarine Namibia Cup defending champions Young African will face Black Africa in the one of the four Round of 32 clashes scheduled for 24-25 March at a venue still to be determined while African Stars awaits the winners of the Omaheke NAMPOL vs Swallows FC clash on Saturday.

The 2018 Debmarine Namibia Cup Competition proper gets underway with the Last 32 clubs in action on the weekend of 24 March and a colorful draw held on Thursday afternoon at Xwama Cultural Restaurant in Katutura produced some mouth-watering duels in the Football Association Cup.

First edition winners Young African got Black Africa in the draw while African Stars will have to wait and see who they will take on by Saturday afternoon. Omaheke NAMPOL and Swallows will battle it out for a date with Stars as they go head to head at the Legare Stadium in Gobabis this weekend in the Second Division playoffs tie. The match will kick off at 15h00.

Another tussle to look forward to, will be Tura Magic against Mighty Gunners in an –all Premiership clash as well as Citizens versus Young Chiefs and Rundu Chiefs against Civics. UNAM will also be awaiting another qualifier to be confirmed this weekend from the winner of the North East First Division. The league will be playing out this weekend at Rundu.

The following dates are reserved for the Debmarine Namibia Cup: Round of 32 (24-25 March); Round of 16 (21-22 April); Quarterfinals (28-29 April); Semifinals (12-13 May) and the Final (26 May 2018).

Here is the full draw for the Last 32 : Dynamos vs Onathinge United; Real Fighters vs Eleven Arrows; Khuse vs Tigers; Magic vs Gunners; Space Age vs Khomas NAMPOL; Chief Santos vs Reho Madrid; Citizens vs Chiefs; Once Again vs Rhino FC; Omaheke NAPOL/ Swallows vs African Stars; Blue Waters vs Fresh United; Golden Bees vs Life Fighters; Orlando Pirates vs Outjo Academy; Swakopmund vs Ohangwena; Rundu Chiefs vs Civics; North East winners vs UNAM and Black Africa vs Young African.