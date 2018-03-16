First National Bank scoops eight PMR Awards

FNB Namibia received a total of eight PMR awards in a variety of categories earlier this week.

The categories and awards they were honoured for include: Banks (business banking) – Diamond, Banks (agriculture) – Diamond, Banks (personal banking) – Gold, Banks (credit cards) – Diamond, Investment Services- Gold, Property Finance (commercial) – Gold, Annual reports – Gold and the award for Companies/Institutions held in high esteem as good corporate citizens based on their corporate responsibility initiatives and investments over the past 12 months – Gold.

“We would like to thank all our employees who have worked hard and, of course, the Namibian public who voted for us in the various categories,”said Johan van der Westhuizen, Executive Officer: FNB Business.

“We are particularly proud of the business award, which we have won for the third consecutive year.We remain committed to Namibia and its people and look forward to another great year,” he added.

Meanwhile, new awards for agriculture and corporate citizen basis were awarded this year at the event.