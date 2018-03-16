Fantastic evening of food and music lined up at FNCC

A food market celebrating world food will take foodies on an international voyage: from Indonesia to Congo, going to Burundi, stopping in the Carribean, crossing France and coming back to Namibia.

The FNCC will be hosting an evening of food and music on 24 March, from 17h00-22h00. Ticket sales will go for N$30 for children under 12, N$60 for adults for access to both the market and the concert.

Market goers will get a chance to listen to good music with a great display of local and international talents. Shungu, Four by Four and Dolar will take the stage, followed by French band Dark Blue Orchestra for the first time in Namibia as part of their ‘Back to the Desert’ African tour that will take them to South Africa and Lesotho.

‘The Dark Blue Orchestra’ will steep the listener into a cabaret-rock universe both broody and romantic, in the vein of Ziggy Stardust or Phantom of the Paradise. One hears Scott Walker, Tom Waits, Nick Cave and The Doors, all cleverly arranged with string orchestrations reminiscent of Debussy and Ravel.

The story of the group begins in 1997, when Don DiMartino and Salossin Freeman meet and decide to write together a body of work inspired by true events of their lives. Hyper-sensitive and certainly disillusioned by what is commonly accepted as ‘reality’, both blood brothers indeed compose requiems for the screen as for the stage.

This is where The Dark Blue Orchestra truely shines and allowing each of its’ colourful character to bring his rather obscure past to the glimmering party.

“Come to the FNCC to discover the complex personalities of its members and their grandiose ambitions, where reality is sometimes stranger than fiction, in an aesthetic that evokes Jim Jarmusch and the universe of gipsy travelers, moving forward into the mysterious journey called life,” Alexandrine Guinot, Communications Officer at FNCC said.