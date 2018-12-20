Final Timeout Beach Volleyball tournie this weekend at Langstrand

The final of seven Beach Volleyball tournaments in the Timeout Beach Series is hosted this coming weekend on Saturday 22 December at Langstrand where thousands of spectators are expected for this popular annual spectacle.

Tournament director, James Verrinder said on Wednesday that Saturday’s Bank Windhoek Beach Bash Volleyball tournament will be played in 4-a-side, mixed, profi and social categories pointing out that for the mixed teams, a female player has to be on court for the full length of the game.

The first games start at 8am and the finals will be played from around 16:00.

Verrinder said this tournament will see some of the top beach volleyball players taking part, including, Rosi Hennes (Queen of the Beach 2018), Conrad Johannes (King of the Beach 2018) and Julia Laggner (Namibian International Athlete), as well as many social and corporate teams, enjoying both their game and the festive spirit.

“We are very excited to welcome back Bank Windhoek as tournament sponsor after sponsoring the Beach Bash Volleyball event for the last two years. We are very thankful for their support and are looking forward to working with them again for this event,” said Verrinder.

The volleyball tournament is hosted by Namib Rage Events and is part of the Tafel Lite Beach Bash 2018.

“It’s a place where the waves of sound and the ocean meet. A sensation felt so deep, it brings out the bass in you and turns the beach into a magical dream of pure fantasy. Some say it’s the Vegas of Langstrand, others say it’s new-found life on earth. All we know is, it’s the Tafel Lite Beach Bash Vol 6,” Verrinder remarked.

After Saturday’s final, the Timeout Beach Series resumes again on 23 February next year with the Mixed Grand Slam at the DTS Beach Arena in Windhoek.