Mans and Steyn unbeatable at Otjiwa MTB race but had to work hard to stay ahead

Gerhard Mans Jnr continued his winning streak, taking the laurels in last weekend’s 2019 MTB Eagle Ride at Otjiwa Safari Lodge in the Otjiwarongo district. Mans, racing as a sub-veteran, completed the gruelling 80-km cross country race in just 02:23:28.

Among the women, it was also a mature rider who crossed the line first. Irene Steyn, racing as a veteran, outdid the whole field, finishing the 80 kilometres in a very respectable 02:43:40.

Mans’ victory did not come as easy as his previous win in the West Coast MTB. Regardless of the staggering pace he set, he was kept in sight the whole time by ardent contenders, Alex Miller, Xavier Papo and Drikus Coetzee. Mans was actually chased down over the final 100 yards by Miller who came in a whisker after Mans in 02:23:31.

Steyn’s victory was not such a nail-biting affair but she still had to work hard for her top spot on the podium. Given the ultra-long distance of 80 km, her closest rival, Jeanne Heunis, tracked hard and crossed the line only three minutes later in 02:46:34.

Otjiwa’s Eagle Ride comprised cycling races over 40, 20 and 10 km, and two cross-country running events over 20 and 10 km. All in all, more than 400 athletes pitched up for the day.

The Eagle Ride was the third leg of the Gravel & Dirt MTB Marathon Series.

The series is sponsored by Hollard Insurance as main sponsor with co-sponsors Kia Motors, Windhoek Light beer, Food Lovers Market, Candor Namibia, Panamor Gel and Cymot. The Eagle Ride was also sponsored in part by Otjiwa Safari Lodge as part of Ohlthaver & List Leisure.

The next event in the series is the Africa Safari Lodge MTB on 08 June 2019.

Caption: Irene Steyn (left) and Gerhard Mans Jnr took the honours at the 2019 MTB Eagle Ride held over the weekend at Otjiwa Safari Lodge. (Photograpsh by Fotografika)