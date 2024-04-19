Miller defends title at Nedbank Namibia’s XC1 Union Cycliste Internationale series

Namibia’s Alex Miller led from start to finish, successfully defending his title in the men’s and women’s elite 2024 Nedbank Namibia XC1 Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) and UCI Junior Series XCO that were held at the IJG Trails in Windhoek last Saturday.

Miller claimed first spot in 01:28:08, followed by fellow countryman Kevin Lowe who clocked in 01:29:41, and South Africa’s Michael Foster who came in third with a time of 01:30:50.

Miller who spoke after said that although the race was hard, he enjoyed it, especially the tracks, and that he got to score 60 UCI points which will increase his rankings and his start position.

He added, that he looks forward to defending his title in the race this Saturday before flying off to Spain to participate in many international events before the African Championship taking place in Morocco from 11 to 12 May.

In the women’s elite race, Baber finished in a time of 01:20:30 followed by Zimbabwe’s Stacy Hyslop, who clocked in 01:27:15, and Namibia’s Jean-Marie Mostert in third finishing in a time of 01:28:58.

In the junior men’s race Namibia’s Roger Suren claimed the title in 01:04:54 beating South Africa’s Omar Alexander Wilson and Samuel Cleary each finishing in a time of 01:04:56.

Additionally, in the junior women’s race Namibia’s Delsia Janse van Vuuren won by clocking in at 01:04:41 followed by South Africa’s Carla Jansen van Vuuren at 01:06:17 and Erin Mackridge finishing at 01:08:14.

Chairperson of the Rock and Rut Mountain Bike Club and organisers of the event, Hanso Diehl stated that everything turned out well adding that the participation of athletes from South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Lesotho raised the level of races.

Diehl added, “We’re very proud of how well our Namibian cyclist competed in such a strong field. We appreciate the support of the spectators, volunteers, and sponsors who make vents like this a success”.

Nedbank Namibia’s Communications and Public Relations Manager Selma Kaulinge stated “Seeing our Namibian cyclists take top honours in a field of skilled cyclists from neighbouring countries is a testimony to the level of expertise our cyclists have accumulated over the years”