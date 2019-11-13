MVA opens satellite office in Katutura – Brings services closer to the majority

The Motor Vehicle Accident Fund (MVA) opened its Katutura Satellite Office last week at the Katutura Medical Centre.

The aim of the satellite office is to increase customer awareness of the Funds benefits and products and to ensure that their services are easily accessible to customers in the areas of Katutura and Khomasdal, as majority of their clients in the Khomas region are from these areas.

Surihe Gaomas-Guchu, Chief Corporate Affairs at the MVA Fund highlighted that the office is strategically located in close proximity to relate service offered by Namibian Police and medical doctors in respect to submission of the Funds benefit claims after a road crash, and for medical and rehabilitation treatment needed by customers.

“The Katutura Satellite Office will offer claims and case management services which are core to the Fund’s business and these entails claim submissions and enquiries as well as services related to treatment,” she said.

According to her access to MVA Funds services will reduce the number of prescribed claims as well as ensure that customers are assisted with medical treatment without any delays.

“We urged the public to visit our offices and learn more abut the offered benefits, medical benefit, funeral and injury grants as well as loss of income,” she added.

Furthermore, she reminded the public that any person injured in a road crash or a dependant of anyone killed I a road crash may lodge a claim immediately after the crash, other otherwise within one year of the crash occurring.

“Claims can also be lodged at our regional service Centres in Katima Mulilo, Keetmanshoop, Ongwediva, Otjiwarong, Rundu and Walvis Bay and we continue to stretch our footprint in order to lend a helping hand to Namibia’s road users,” she concluded.

The office will be manned by Case Coordinators, Hospital Case Managers and Rehabilitations Case Managers and open during normal office hours of 07:30 to 16:30 from Monday to Friday.