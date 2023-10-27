Fuel Prices for November to remain unchanged

The fuel prices for both petrol and diesel s will remain unchanged in November, the Ministry of Mines and Energy announced on Friday.

In Walvis Bay, the price for petrol will thus remain N$22.88 per litre, diesel 50ppm will remain N$23.15 per litre, and diesel 10ppm will remain N$23.35 per litre, the ministry added.

According to the ministry, the National Energy Fund will absorb the under-recoveries of 33 and 23 cents per litre on diesel grades.

“The ministry intends to maintain fuel prices which align to fluctuations in the market, with the primary goal of safeguarding the nation’s fuel supply. Given this, we hold optimism that the circumstances will remain positive in the near future,” they concluded.