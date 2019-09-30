Angola opens international mining tender

Angola’s Ministry of Mineral Resources and Petroleum this week kicked off an international tender for the acquisition of rights to prospect and exploit diamond, iron and phosphate in five regions of the country.

The diamond concessions are located in eastern Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul, while the iron is in northern Cuanza-Norte and phosphate in northern Cabinda and Zaire provinces.

The Ministry of Mineral Resources and Petroleum said, in the case of the diamond mining concessions, the aim is to increase the output of Camafuca-Camazambo (1.389 km square) and Tchitengo (1.022km square) mines located in eastern region of Angola.

The acquisition of rights to exploit the 7.750 km square occupied by the iron mining is expected to bolster Angola’s Program for the Support of Production, Diversification of Exports and Replacement of Imports (PRODESI).

The phosphate concessions are expected to boost the country’s fertilizers industry.

The adjudication will be given to candidates presenting economical and technical advantage to develop working programs that secure mining concessions output.

Entries can be introduced until 18 November being eligible Angolan and foreign firms or joint ventures. (Xinhua)

Caption: Jewelry worker polishes a diamond at a mining exposition in Luanda, capital of Angola. (Xinhua file photo)