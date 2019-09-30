Africa’s national energy leaders to meet at the 4th annual Africa Oil & Power conference and exhibition

Africa’s national energy leaders will converge at the fourth annual Africa Oil & Power (AOP) conference and exhibition, which will take place at the CTICC 1 in Cape Town, South Africa on 9 to 11 October.

Anchored by the theme #MakeEnergyWork, the three-day AOP conference will facilitate key discussions on how and why the energy sector should be at the center of Africa’s economic growth plans.

In doing this, AOP will task industry chiefs with discussing key topics including Africa’s renewable energy sector, the future of exploration and production, the role of natural gas in the continent’s energy mix, the importance of developing and improving local content in the energy sector and the role of national oil companies in driving development.

Representing South Africa’s energy sector, CEF Group; PetroSA; the South African National Energy Development Institute (Sanedi); the Petroleum Agency of South Africa (PASA); the South African Gas Development Company (iGas); the Strategic Fuel Fund (SFF) and the Independent Power Producer (IPP) Office will share their outlook on the role the energy sector stands to play in the country’s economic development.

Home to over half of the country’s IPP projects, the Northern Cape province represented by the MEC for Finance, Economic Development and Tourism will also join the AOP 2019 programme alongside global integrated energy and chemical company, Sasol.

From around the continent, AOP 2019 will welcome large ministerial delegations from Senegal, Equatorial Guinea, South Sudan, Algeria, Lesotho, Guinea, Gambia and South Africa. Each country will be led by its respective petroleum minister and the heads of national oil companies.

The AOP 2019 conference is hosted in partnership with South Africa’s Department of Mineral Resources and Energy, the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the South African Oil & Gas Alliance and the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry.