Old Mutual Indaba paves way for local youth empowerment

The 2023 Old Mutual Foundation Indaba, which united youth, key partners, and the community in the pursuit of transformation, concluded on 25 October.

The Indaba’s primary objective was to empower and uplift local youth.

Mignon du Preez, Executive of Group Marketing, Public Affairs, and Sustainability at Old Mutual Namibia, expressed that this platform reaffirms their dedication to the youth of Namibia, recognizing their limitless potential.

She emphasised that the event serves as a testament to the community’s collective commitment to nurturing a brighter future.

“The Indaba’s impact extends far beyond its duration, urging all participants to be catalysts for change in their communities, workplaces, and daily lives. We hope this event will inspire others to carry forward the spirit of unity, hope, and determination, understanding that even the smallest actions can profoundly impact the lives of young people,” she added.

She further underlined that the event’s success reinforces their belief in the potential of Namibia’s youth and their commitment to supporting, empowering, and uplifting them on their journey toward a brighter future.

“Let us move forward with purpose, compassion, and the unwavering belief that together, we can make a difference,” she stated.

Old Mutual detailed that the day commenced with a panel discussion centered around the theme, ‘Spilling the Tea on Youth Unemployment’. During this session, a diverse group of panelists shared their unique perspectives, insights, and experiences, offering a comprehensive view of the complex issue of youth unemployment.

‘The discussion covered a wide range of topics, including the root causes of youth unemployment, its impact on the economy, innovative solutions, and the role of education and skills development in addressing this critical challenge. The panelists brought a wealth of knowledge and a diversity of viewpoints to the table, sparking a dynamic and enlightening dialogue that set the tone for the day’s discussions and initiatives,” they added.

Following the panel discussion, a ‘SpeakUp Mastery’ public speaking training session was conducted, where participants transformed from hesitant speakers to confident and charismatic communicators. Attendees conquered stage fright, learned the art of crafting compelling content, and mastered the skill of connecting deeply with their audience.

‘SpeakUp Mastery: Your Path to Public Speaking Excellence’ was a resounding success, equipping individuals with invaluable public speaking skills. Following that, the ‘EmpowerU: Essential Skills for Corporate and Entrepreneurial Namibia’ training session took center stage,” they emphasized.

Participants delved into the indispensable skills needed to thrive in the corporate and entrepreneurial landscape of Namibia. Topics such as resilience, time management, the power of networking and collaboration, and social intelligence were covered in depth.

“This exclusive training empowered attendees with the tools needed for success in both the corporate and entrepreneurial worlds,” they said.

The day concluded with the ‘Old Mutual Foundation Comedy and Poetry Happy Hour-Money Problems UNCAPPED session’, which combined financial wisdom with humor and rhythm. “Attendees enjoyed stand-up comedy and poetic insights while engaging in meaningful conversation, proving that learning about money can be fun and engaging,” they added.

Furthermore, the 2023 Old Mutual Foundation Indaba left attendees inspired and equipped to be agents of change in their communities, workplaces, and everyday lives.