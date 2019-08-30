Local visual artist to exhibit project at 8th Beijing International Art Biennial

Local visual artist, Davido Indongo is set to exhibit his collection of artwork entitled “Light in the Face of the Impossible” at the 8th Beijing International Art Biennial in Beijing, China taking place 30 August to 2 September.

The “Light in the Face of the Impossible” project, which is a blend of mixed media art and pointillism style, looks at social contemporary issues and hardships – with a tweak of hope.

One of the paintings to be exhibited is an illustration of the difficulties that most school leaners undergo daily in cities and mostly in rural areas of Namibia.

“The young girl tries to emphasis by using lamps and candles, believing that no load shedding can cause limitation towards what is she is striving for or want to achieve. The materials used in the painting to create the background is acrylic paint on canvas while the jewellery is on the girls is found objects,” Indongo explained.

This will be his first international exhibition and his first trip to China.

“I am ecstatic and honoured to show contemporary Namibia to the world,” he said.

The platform will serve an opportunity for networking and will be a source of inspiration, according to Indongo.

“I wish to form new contact/ networks with curators and other artists, which will be resourceful in enhancing business acumen to achieve my goals,” he added.

The passion for arts was ignited at a young age when Indongo ventured into arts while at Dawid Bezuidenhout High school in Windhoek. After that, he enrolled for studies at the College of the Arts in 2014 to advance his skills.

He is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Education at the University of Namibia.

Indongo and another artist, Fillow Nghipandulwa (also set to exhibit at 8th Beijing International Art Biennial in Beijing) are being supported by the National Arts Council of Namibia.

According to its website, the National Arts Council of Namibia, among others, supports individual artistic development initiatives such as participation art events or and exhibitions

The Beijing International Art Biennale China was initiated in 2002 and has become a key international exchange platform in fine arts. The event has over the years attracted over 4000 artists from more than 100 countries, according to the website.