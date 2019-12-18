Select Page

Lawyers implicated in Fishrot scandal to be investigated by regulatory body

In a new turn of events, the Law Society of Namibia announced on Friday 13 December 2019 that it will now start investigations into the trust accounts of those lawyers implicated in the Fishrot revelations to date.

The Law Society chairperson, Dr Meyer van den Berg said in a statement that the Law Society has been in regular consultation with other regulatory bodies and institutions to determine the extent of the allegations and whether any members of the Law Society were involved or have been implicated.

“The Law Society of Namibia has now formally commenced investigations into the trust accounts of implicated legal practitioners; and the professional conduct of the legal practitioners involved,” he stated advising that formal action will be taken against all legal practitioners who acted contrary to the Legal Practitioners Act.

 

