Select Page

Nampower declares dividend to government – sets aside N$15 billion for power generation

Posted by | Dec 16, 2019 |

Nampower declares dividend to government – sets aside N$15 billion for power generation

Power utility, Nampower recently said the country has set aside N$15 billion for power generation and supply.

Speaking at a dividend handover last week, NamPower board chairperson Kauna Ndilula said the above forms part of the power projects the utility set in place.

Moreover, she said NamPower declared dividends of roughly N$82 billion, an increase from the N$62 billion the previous year.

“The dividend declaration reflects hard work, high performance and good governance values applied by the men and women that make up the employees of NamPower and as guided by the board,” she said.

The Minister of Mines and Energy, Hon Tom Alweendo thanked the board for the very substantial dividend despite the tough economic climate.

 

About The Author

Intern

The Economist accommodates two interns every year, one per semester. They are given less demanding, softer issues to hone their skills, often with a specific leaning to social issues. Today, many of our interns are respected journalists or career professionals at economic and financial institutions. - Ed.

Related Posts

Most recent drilling results at Tumas 3 point to significant uranium mineralisation

Most recent drilling results at Tumas 3 point to significant uranium mineralisation

23 May 2017

Azinam acquires more strategic acreage

Azinam acquires more strategic acreage

9 January 2015

Renewable energy driving electricity supply

Renewable energy driving electricity supply

1 April 2016

NamPower avails surplus energy to struggling neighbours

NamPower avails surplus energy to struggling neighbours

23 January 2015