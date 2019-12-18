Nampower declares dividend to government – sets aside N$15 billion for power generation

Power utility, Nampower recently said the country has set aside N$15 billion for power generation and supply.

Speaking at a dividend handover last week, NamPower board chairperson Kauna Ndilula said the above forms part of the power projects the utility set in place.

Moreover, she said NamPower declared dividends of roughly N$82 billion, an increase from the N$62 billion the previous year.

“The dividend declaration reflects hard work, high performance and good governance values applied by the men and women that make up the employees of NamPower and as guided by the board,” she said.

The Minister of Mines and Energy, Hon Tom Alweendo thanked the board for the very substantial dividend despite the tough economic climate.