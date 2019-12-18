Brave Warriors to learn World Cup qualifiers fate in January

The Brave Warriors will learn of their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifers group stage opponents on 21 January when the draw is conducted for the Confederation of African Football (CAF), according to the NFA website.

FIFA this week announced that the draw will take centre stage in Africa on 21 January, 19:00 local time, at the Ritz Carlton hotel in Cairo with the CAF draw for the second round of the preliminary competition.

The ceremony will see the 14 winners, which includes Namibia, of Round 1 join the 26 top-seeded African teams to form ten groups of four (based on the December 2019 edition of the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking), with the ten group winners then advancing to Round 3. Namibia beat Eritrea 4-1 on aggregate to reach the group stage.

The second round of Africa’s qualifiers will kick off in March 2020 and will conclude in October 2021. In Round 3, which is scheduled for November 2021, the ten group winners from Round 2 will be paired up for knockout matches, with the five winners securing a berth at Qatar 2022.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 will be played in Qatar between 21 November and 18 December 2022.