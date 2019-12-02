Conference on fourth industrial revolution kicks off this week

The Association of Namibian-German Alumni will host its inaugural Alumni Conference on the topic ‘The Fourth Industrial Revolution: Opportunities and Challenges for Namibia’, from 6 and 7 December at the University of Namibia.

The conference aims to stimulate discussions within the context of the Fourth Industrial Revolution among Namibian academics and the interested public.

A plethora of local experts are expected to cover topics, such as Nanotechnology, Block Chain, Drone Technology, Artificial Intelligence, the future of work and much more.

The keynote address of the event will be delivered by Dr Stanley Simataa, Minister of Information and Communication Technology. The German Embassy Windhoek will be represented by Ambassador Herbert Beck, who will provide special remarks at this event.

The conference, will take place in the UNAM Lecture Hall Y 152/153 (Y-Block) and will be supported by the German Federal Foreign Office’s Science Diplomacy Fund.

Academics, students and all interested members of the public are invited to join this event. For more information and registration, phone (0818049995) or e-mail to angainfo1@gmail.com.