Youth invited to apply for the 2019 Mandela Washington Fellowship

Youth between the age of 25 and 35, who are positively impacting their communities are invited to apply for the 2019 Mandela Washington Fellowship as well as attend information sessions to be hosted by some of the fellowship alumni.

Applications are open until 9 October and those that are selected will depart for the U.S. in June 2020, while the multiple information sessions will be held from 18 to 28 September in collaboration with the U.S. Embassy in Lüderitz, Windhoek, Keetmanshoop, Swakopmund, Tsumeb and Khorixas.

The information sessions can be followed on social media under the hashtags #TeamRedemption and #MWFNam2019.

According to Josaphat Tjiho during the sessions the Fellows will talk about the life-changing experiences they had in the United States of America, while also providing guidance about the application process.

The Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders began in 2014 and is the flagship program of the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI). It empowers young people through academic coursework, leadership training and networking.

The fellowship is an initiative by former president Barack Obama. Every year it provides 700 outstanding young leaders from Sub Saharan Africa with the opportunity to hone their skills at a U.S. college or university for six weeks with support for professional development after they return home.

The programme focusses on three different tracks: civic engagement, public management and business and entrepreneurship.

Meanwhile, for more information one can visit: https://www.mandelawashingtonfellowship.org/ or 2019 Mandela Washington Fellow Josaphat Tjiho at 081 395 4353 or [email protected]