Minor accident at Frankfurt Airport disrupts flight schedule

Air Namibia cancelled its Frankfurt- Windhoek flight on Saturday evening after one of the Airbus A330-200 was involved in a minor accident at Frankfurt Airport, Germany.

According to a statement released by the airline, the accident happened after our Airbus A330 successfully landed at Frankfurt Airport on Saturday, 16 November at 6:20 p.m. and was taxing to the final parking position.

Air Namibia’s wingtip collided with another aircraft from Korean Air. Both aircraft were immediately grounded for investigation by Luftfrahrt-Bundesamt (LBA) to determine the exact damage. We confirm that no passengers and crew were hurt, the statement said.

Air Namibia will only have access to the aircraft after the LBA investigation and maintenance is concluded, the statement further said.

Meanwhile, Air Namibia offered accommodation to the 244 passengers (100% load factor) who were destined to Windhoek.

“The accident has caused a delay to Air Namibia’s SW283 (WDH – FRA) flight on 17 November. Passengers are being re-accommodated on partner airlines and our next available flight,” they added.

“We would like to apologise to the flying public and our esteemed clients for this schedule disruption,” the airline concluded.