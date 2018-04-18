Omeya welcomes its famous designer, Matkovich, with lush greens and smooth fairways

Dan Zwiebel of Omeya Golf Estate reported that the golf course’s world famous designer, Peter Matkovich, accompanied by popular TV commentator, Dale Hayes paid a two-day visit to Omeya earlier this week. Joining them on this trip were ten of their regular golfing mates for a few impromptu rounds of the now lush fairways and greens.

The visit came at a most opportune time since Omeya is exploding with green after the abundant late-season rains.

Matkovich last visited his Namibian design four years ago. Both he and Hayes expressed their delight with the course’s condition and what the club has achieved in a relatively short time.

Afterwards, Matkovich said “Namibia should be proud of Omeya and its world class course. The condition is excellent and the views with the combination of the trees, long grasses and the hills that frame the course all make for a very special experience.”

Over the past 25 years, Matkovich has designed or co-designed 37 courses in several SADC countries. Omeya is his maiden Namibian design.

Meanwhile Zwiebel reminded Omeya members that round 3 of the AfricaOnline Race is played this Saturday, 21 April, between a field of 90 players.