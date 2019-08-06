MTC seeks to knock-out gender violence. Upcoming project gains momentum

Eight celebrated young beauties, – Miss Namibia 2019 finalists, in their individual capacities, pledged their support towards the MTC Knock-out project by becoming the female personalities to own the ring as “ring ladies”, come 12 October.

At a press conference held this week MTC’s spokesperson Tim Ekandjo announced that for a project which is primarily driven and symbolises societal common effort to collectively knock-out gender violence and other social ills in our society, Nashya Dunaiski, Preclina Sagarias, Varaa Hambira, Tracey-Lee Junius, Emily Kandanga, Taylo Mannetti, Lawren Pringle and Michelle Lubuschagne are excited to let fly their support for social change through this project initiative.

At the same event, prominent personalities that will fight in the MTC knock-out boxing project, were handed-over their training kits, as they prepare and hit the gym for three months, in a quest for fitness and shaping up for what is termed “fighting for a social change”.

MTC’s spokesperson, Tim Ekandjo thanked all respective personalities for committing to the cause, expressing that it is merely through collective and collaborative actions that the country can effectively combat social ills, and in particular gender violence.

“In a mutual spirit of collectiveness, we are glad that prominent young men and women have come together to join MTC on this cause”, said Ekandjo. Making emphasis to the participants, Ekandjo expressed that “just as any other sport, boxing requires a high level of self-discipline and control. It is therefore dependent to you (the boxer) and your assigned trainer to work-out a suitable training session timeline for your preparation”.

Boxers are assigned to trainers from MTC sponsored stables which are MTC Nestor Sunshine Boxing academy, MTC Salute Boxing and MTC Kilimanjaro Boxing stable, respectively.

The MTC Knock-out project was launched last month and will have the country witness eminent personalities exhibiting boxing in a three one-minute rounds at Windhoek Country Club, 12 October 2019.

Tickets are available at webtickets for N$250, N$10,000 a table, and N$50,000 for corporates who wish to brand a personality’s trunk (s). The fight will broadcast live on NBC and all proceeds will be given to charity.

The full list of fighters is as follows:

Jr middleweight title: KP Illest (NAMA award-winning artist) vs Paul da Prince (TV & radio personality, R&B singer, songwriter and MC).

Heavyweight title: Jossy Joss (Marketing manager: Energy 100FM) vs Amos Shiyuka (business personality).

Cruiserweight title: D-Naff (NAMA award-winning gospel artist) vs Luis Munana (TV personality/producer).

Heavyweight title: Theo Ishuna (MTC key accounts executive & NBC news anchor) vs TBA

Super middleweight title: DJ Cheeze (Fresh FM DJ) vs Sunny Boy (rapper).

Jr middleweight title: Johnny Johnson Doëseb (businessman) vs Job Amupanda (political activist).

Jr middleweight title: Mappz Kapofi (rapper, radio presenter/MC) vs Mufaro Nesongano (NWR communications manager).

MTC KO GBV heavyweight title: Michael Vermeulen (managing director Mikel Jes) vs Tate Buti (Musician).

Caption: Some of the celebrated young beauties who pledged their support towards the MTC Knock-out project by becoming the female personalities to own the ring as “ring ladies”, with MTC’s Tim Ekandjo this week in Windhoek.