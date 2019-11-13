Port authority’s management systems ISO compliant 15 years in a row

The Namibian Ports Authority announced this week its management systems received a clean bill of health from the International Standards Organisation’s Global Certification body in the United Kingdom.

It is the 15th consecutive year that Namport is accredited by the ISO for its compliance with quality management systems under ISO 9001, environmental management systems under ISO 14001 and health and safety management systems under ISO 45001.

The renewed accreditation followed an external audit by the NQA (National Quality Assurance) body based in South Africa, representing the ISO’s Global Certification body.

Namport’s acting Chief Executive, Kavin Harry stated that the importance of ISO accreditation can not be underestimated. It reassures port users and other Namport clients of the quality and safety of the authority’s services.

“It is therefore only befitting that I, on behalf of the executive management team convey our heartfelt appreciation for the great work displayed by all Namport employees resulting in this great achievement,” he said.

The certification is valid for three years with surveillance audits conducted annually to determine ISO compliance.

Namport’s Executive: Commercial, Immanuel !Hanabeb said ISO accreditation is a confirmation to both clients and employees that the authority’s management systems are on par with world best practice. It also helps the Namport executive to prevent wastage, reduce costs and encourage more efficient and time saving processes.