Tsau //Khaeb National Park gets new infrastructure worth N$80 million

The Ministry of Environment and Tourism officially inaugurated recently constructed infrastructure worth N$80 million in the Tsau //Khaeb National Park (formerly Sperrgebiet) outside Lüderitz.

The park infrastructure now includes renovated Lüderitz Old Post Office to be used as the park headquarters, 8 two-bedroom houses for park management staff in Lüderitz; 2 two-bedroom houses and the converted old office into a two bedroom house for Park Management Staff and 1 ranger office in Aus; 8 two-bedroom houses in Rosh Pinah and one 1 three bed-room house for a senior staff; 6 two-bedroom houses in Oranjemund and minor additions to the existing office; as well as 8 signage walls around strategic entry points to the park.

The development of this infrastructure is part of a long-term joint development programme by government to improve Namibia´s National Parks, co-financed by the government of Germany, which has for the past 16 years allocated more than N$700 million for the phases I to V.

The current NamParks IV phase has focused intensively on infrastructure development for Bwabwata, Mudumu and Tsau //Khaeb National Parks. A novice park such asT sau //Khaeb, has also benefited from various management tools including Park management Plan, Park Zonation Plan, Biodiversity monitoring framework, Environmental Education programme and Tourism Development Plan, among others.

Meanwhile, the last phase of Namibian Parks Programme (Phase V) will focus on the development of Namibia’s other coastal parks, namely Skeleton Coast Park, Dorob National Park, Cape Cross Seal Reserve and Namib Naukluft Park and surrounding areas.

Caption: Pohamba Shifeta, Minister of Environment and Tourism speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the new park infrastructure. (Photograph by KfW).