Select Page

Polling day declared a public holiday

Posted by | Nov 13, 2019 |

Polling day declared a public holiday

The President, HE Dr. Hage Geingob has declared 27 November a national public holiday, as citizens go to vote in both Presidential and National Assembly elections.

The announcement is in accordance with the powers vested in the president, the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology said in a statement this week.

The ministry urged all voters to make use of the opportunity and exercise their democratic rights on this day and choose the leaders who will take office for the next five years.

Meanwhile, seagoing personnel and voters abroad began to cast their votes on Wednesday, 13 November. The Namibia Defense forces and Nampol security personnel who will be performing duties on 27 November also cast their votes.

The nation’s electoral commission’s final list released last week reveals that the number of registered voters stands at 1.3 million people.

 

About The Author

Intern

The Economist accommodates two interns every year, one per semester. They are given less demanding, softer issues to hone their skills, often with a specific leaning to social issues. Today, many of our interns are respected journalists or career professionals at economic and financial institutions. - Ed.

Related Posts

Copper cables top criminals shopping lists

Copper cables top criminals shopping lists

16 February 2017

Slight improvement in rental property but trend remains weak

Slight improvement in rental property but trend remains weak

3 October 2019

NBC’s Afrikaans Service gets new name and look

NBC’s Afrikaans Service gets new name and look

28 November 2017

City of Windhoek aims to clear backlogs and fast track projects in 2018

City of Windhoek aims to clear backlogs and fast track projects in 2018

31 January 2018