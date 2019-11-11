Polling day declared a public holiday

The President, HE Dr. Hage Geingob has declared 27 November a national public holiday, as citizens go to vote in both Presidential and National Assembly elections.

The announcement is in accordance with the powers vested in the president, the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology said in a statement this week.

The ministry urged all voters to make use of the opportunity and exercise their democratic rights on this day and choose the leaders who will take office for the next five years.

Meanwhile, seagoing personnel and voters abroad began to cast their votes on Wednesday, 13 November. The Namibia Defense forces and Nampol security personnel who will be performing duties on 27 November also cast their votes.

The nation’s electoral commission’s final list released last week reveals that the number of registered voters stands at 1.3 million people.