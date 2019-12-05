Local visual artwork to feature at Museum of African Art in Belgrade next year – Artists invited to submit work

Local artwork from visual artists is set to be exhibited at the Museum of African Art in Belgrade, Serbia in March next year, according to the National Art Gallery of Namibia, (NAGN).

The artwork focusing on the growth of arts and craft in the country will be selected from visual artists of all ages who have since been invited by the is a state-owned art gallery to create artworks themed around art and craft in a pre-independence and post-independence Namibia.

“As part of celebrating our 30th Independence celebration, and in remembrance of all our artists who through their creativity could voice a message of hope for an independent Namibia, we thought it befitting to have an exhibition that acknowledges the good work that was done, and look forward to what the next couple of years have to offer the Namibian nation,” they added.

NAGN added that artists are encouraged to reflect in their submissions on issues such as the future of Namibian Art, the artist role in this society and a reflection on the past 30 years.

The following is artists criteria for submission : Be over 18 years of age; Namibian citizen/ Artist Domocile in Namibia/Permanent residents of Namibia; Technical excellence in the work created; Conceptual development; Critical engagement with the topic; Submission process; a maximum of three artworks, with an artist’s statement of at least not less than 150 words is to be submitted at the National Art Gallery of Namibia and a completed entry forms (including price if work is for sale)

According to the gallery, artworks that will be going to Serbia should be not more than 20kg in weight and not more than 1.5m * 1m.

Meanwhile all submissions are subject to a selection by a panel and submission for artwork is 24 January 2020 .

The work that will be submitted and selected will be exhibited in Belgrade as well as at the National Art Gallery of Namibia.